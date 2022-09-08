DCG ONE (PRNewsfoto/DCG ONE)

The cutting-edge HP digital web press becomes the centerpiece of the company's elite production capabilities

SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the addition of the multi-million dollar HP PageWide Web Press T250 HD digital inkjet and automated finishing lines, DCG ONE is vastly expanding its printing capabilities and becoming one of the few commercial printers in the Northwest to offer its customers offset-like quality with the speed of digital printing.

