FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dealership lots can be huge and full of hundreds of cars. Installers who install preloaded products such as window tint or GPS tracking systems will now have the ability to create, manage and print addendums from their IOS phones out on the lot or wherever they install preloads or conduct PDI's. DA Installer app works seamlessly with DealerAddendums.com's platform, where options, templates and pricing is set. "Sounds great, was hoping for an app like this!" Tom Campbell -Merchandise Manager, LITHIA Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat of Santa Rosa.
- Print addendums out on the lot or service bay in real time as pre-loads are installed.
- Save time as the DA Installer app will allow installers to scan the vehicle's vin while interfacing directly with DealerAddendums.com's platform to create and print addendums from their phone.
- Utilize account access as determined by the owner of the DealerAddendums.com platform credentials.
- Create a list of addendums to "bulk print" at a later time or ask to have printed in the dealership or anywhere they print.
- Create reports for accounting, inventory and invoicing in the next release, DA Installer 2.0.
About Dealeraddendums, Inc.
Dealeraddendums, Inc. works with nearly a thousand dealerships, groups, and installers across the US and into Canada. Before DealerAddendums.com, dealerships were hand-writing their addendums or continue to cut and paste from an Excel spreadsheet to create addendums, one-by-one. DealerAddendums, Inc.'s solution is a web-based SaaS platform that integrates the dealership's DMS, enabling dealers to easily create custom addendums with preloaded options and packages in minutes. Using blank labels, addendums can be printed using any color laser printer right there at the dealership. Subscriptions to use DealerAddendums.com are affordable and month-to-month with no contracts. To sign up for your free trial go to DealerAddendums.com and start printing today!
