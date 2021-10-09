"Deals So Good, You'll Freak" Sale Event on Multiple Used Cars at Motors Northwest in Tacoma, WA By Motors Northwest Oct 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's a spooky month! If you're searching for a special discount on premium used cars during Halloween month, your wait is over. Motors Northwest dealership is holding its annual "Deals So Good, You'll Freak" sale event throughout October. Starting from Oct. 9, 2021, Motors Northwest is offering a vast selection of used cars for sale. Shoppers in the Tacoma area are encouraged to take advantage of this event at the earliest.According to the dealership's website, shoppers can expect deals on all listed models with different finance options. Some of the top-rated used cars belong to OEM brands such as - Acura, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, INFINITI, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen. To learn more about these vehicles' specs and features, shoppers can find the information on the dealership's website - http://www.motorsnorthwest.com in its informative model research library, along with the CARFAX Vehicle History Report. Customers need not make any payments until February 2022. Once their credit is approved, they can go ahead and undertake the monetary transaction. The offer is valid for a limited time till Oct. 30, 2021. To learn more about the used models available during the "Deals So Good, You'll Freak" sale event, readers are encouraged to reach out to the dealership's knowledgeable sales team by calling 253-475-5000 or by visiting its location at 7007 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409. Potential customers can schedule a test drive online and experience what it's like to get behind the wheel. The sales team is available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.Media Contact J.T. Curry, Motors Northwest, 253-475-5000, jt_curry@motorsnorthwest.com SOURCE Motors Northwest Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 