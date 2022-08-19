Decision Point Center

Decision Point Center, an addiction and dual-diagnosis treatment center in Prescott, Arizona is in-network with Shasta Insurance, which can significantly reduce or eliminate out-of-pocket costs for many patients.

PRESCOTT, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Point Center, one of the leading addiction and dual-diagnosis treatment centers in the Arizona region, is now in-network with Shasta Insurance. As an in-network addiction treatment provider, Decision Point Center can offer its treatments and programs to Shasta Insurance members at significantly reduced rates, which can result in no out-of-pocket costs for many patients. It is a great opportunity to get high-quality care that is also highly affordable.

