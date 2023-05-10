DNG is deploying a 100-mile fiber network in Stevens County, Washington, funded by NTIA, to provide Gigabit broadband to over 1,200 homes and businesses, helping to close the digital divide.
COLVILLE, Wash., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Declaration Networks Group, Inc. (DNG), a leading provider of advanced residential and commercial broadband services, announced today that it has begun deployment activities on a 100-mile fiber network that will provide access to Gigabit broadband to over 1,200 homes and businesses. The fiber deployment extends DNG's existing multi-state broadband network and is part of a grant project awarded to DNG in partnership with the Washington State Broadband Office by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) as part of its Broadband Infrastructure Program.
DNG will deploy a 100% fiber optic network along Highway 25 in Stevens County, serving residents and businesses in the towns of Northport, North Kettle Falls, and Marcus, plus the unincorporated communities of Deep Lake, Bossburg, Ryan, Marble and Evans. Under its NeuBeam™ brand, DNG provides high-speed internet services, allowing customers to telework, participate in online learning, receive telehealth services, and use streaming services for their entertainment needs.
"Declaration Networks Group continues our work to close the digital divide," said Bob Nichols, CEO of DNG. "This is an exciting project that will extend our network to provide affordable high-speed connectivity to the residents of Stevens County, enabling their participation in the 21st century economy."
About Declaration Networks
Declaration Networks Group, Inc is an industry leading Internet Service Provider (ISP) delivering essential internet access and transport services to residential and commercial customers in underserved markets. DNG designs, builds, and operates networks in 8 states under the NeuBeam™ brand servicing residential and small business, and also through StarTouch ™ delivering up to 10 Gig solutions to large enterprise customers and commercial carriers.