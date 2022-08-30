Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Church giving and membership declined between 1968 and 2019, the year before COVID hit, according to data in empty tomb's latest edition, The State of Church Giving through 2019. But there is a solution for churches to reverse these trends. It's summed up in the subtitle of this 31st edition: Serve God with Money At-Scale or Serve Money.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fact: Church member giving declined in 2019, the year before the COVID pandemic took off, according to data published in empty tomb's latest edition, The State of Church Giving through 2019: Serve God with Money At-Scale or Serve Money (January 2022).-

Tags