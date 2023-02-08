(CNW Group/Deep Breathe)

(CNW Group/Deep Breathe)

 By Deep Breathe

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


LONDON, ON, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Deep Breathe, a medical-technology company focused on revolutionizing lung ultrasound interpretation through artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that it has closed on a significant external financing round. Bootstrapped by the founders to date, this financing represents an important milestone for the company and significant validation of Deep Breathe's progress in delivering on its vision.


Tags