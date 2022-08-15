737-900ER Split Scimitar Winglet. Photo Credit: Carl Ceresoli Chief Technology Officer & CISO at Pacers Sports and Entertainment.

737-900ER Split Scimitar Winglet. Photo Credit: Carl Ceresoli Chief Technology Officer & CISO at Pacers Sports and Entertainment.

 By Aviation Partners Boeing, Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Partners Boeing (APB) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Delta) share a commitment to reduce aircraft carbon emissions.  Today, APB is excited to announce Delta's recent agreements to purchase Split Scimitar Winglets for its 737-800 fleet and for a number of recently acquired 737-900ER aircraft. Delta also recently agreed to purchase Scimitar Blended Winglets for up to 70 of Delta's 757-200 aircraft. Both the Split Scimitar Winglets and Scimitar Blended Winglets are upgrades to APB's ubiquitous Blended Winglets. Delta has previously purchased and installed APB winglet products on its 737-800, 737-900ER, 757-200, 757-300 and 767-300ER fleets. APB is proud that Delta has, once again, turned to APB's winglet products across its fleets to deliver savings in jet fuel consumption and gains in fuel efficiency.

Tags