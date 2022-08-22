YOUR BALLOT. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE. (PRNewsfoto/Democracy Live)

 By Democracy Live, Inc.

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Democracy Live has announced that Lori Augino has joined the company as Vice-President of Government Relations. As the Director of Elections at both State and local levels and as the Executive Director of the National Vote at Home Institute, Ms. Augino brings 28 years of elections experience to Democracy Live. Prior to her work at the National Vote at Home Institute, Lori served as the Director of Elections for the Washington Office of the Secretary of State. Ms. Augino was appointed by Secretary of State Kim Wyman in January 2013, where she was responsible for the oversight of all federal, state, and local elections. Lori served as the President of the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED) from 2020 – 2021, served as a member of the Election Assistance Commission's Technical Guidelines Development Committee (TGDC), a member of the Council of State Government's Overseas Voting Initiative, and the Department of Homeland Security's Elections Critical Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council.

