(PRNewsfoto/Denali Advanced Integration)

(PRNewsfoto/Denali Advanced Integration)

 By Denali Advanced Integration

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Digital Transformation Veteran and Sales, Services and Operations Executive for Service Providers and Other Companies will Lead Denali's Digital Services and International Operations

REDMOND, Wash., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali Advanced Integration, a leading global technology integrator, announced today that it has appointed Hari Haran as Executive Vice President (EVP) of Digital Services and Head of International Operations. In his new role, Mr. Haran will lead Denali's Digital Services business providing enterprise customers digital solutions that will drive increased efficiency and productivity, lower operational costs, improved customer experience, and faster decision making. In addition, he will be responsible for Denali's Operations in Europe, India and APAC. Mr. Haran will report to Robert Vrij, CEO of Denali.


Tags