 Denali Advanced Integration

Denali bolsters high-end tech service with eminent EVP of Tech and Digital

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali today announced that it has recruited Mike Seymour, one of the industry's foremost experts in emerging technologies and digital leadership within diverse industries. He will report to Denali CEO Robert Vrij as EVP of Technology and Digital Transformation.


