(PRNewsfoto/Denali Advanced Integration)

(PRNewsfoto/Denali Advanced Integration)

 By Denali Advanced Integration

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Denali deepens its executive bench with industry pro Phil Castillo

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali today announced the hiring of Phil Castillo as its new Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales, effective immediately.


Tags