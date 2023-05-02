Support Local Journalism


Company Expands its Automation-as-a-Service Portfolio to Include Collaborative Robotics to Help Improve Worker Productivity and Workplace Efficiency

REDMOND, Wash., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali Advanced Integration, a leading services and global technology integrator, today announced a partnership with Universal Robots, the leading manufacturer of collaborative robots. Denali will be Universal Robots  largest  global Certified Solution Partner (CSP). Since its first collaborative robot (cobot) was launched in 2008, Universal Robots has grown to be a global market leader in cobots with offices in more than 20 countries worldwide. Denali will now be able to offer customers, around the globe, robotic solutions and technologies as part of its Automation-as-a-Service (AaaS) portfolio announced earlier this month.


