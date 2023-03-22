(PRNewsfoto/Denali Advanced Integration)

Company Included on CRN's Managed Service Provider 500 List, the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific List and Named One of Washington's Largest Family-Owned Businesses

REDMOND, Wash., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali Advanced Integration, a leading global technology integrator, today announced that it has been recognized by multiple industry sources for its business leadership and growth. Denali was included on CRN's Managed Service Provider 500 list, the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list and also named one of Washington's largest family-owned businesses.


