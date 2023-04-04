(PRNewsfoto/Denali Advanced Integration)

 Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Collaborates with AWS to Provide End-to-End Automation Capabilities to the Enterprise as a Global Operational Technology Systems Integrator

REDMOND, Wash., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali Advanced Integration, a leading global technology integrator, today announced it signed a multi-year, global strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help companies more quickly deploy a fully supported automation solution that allows reliable quality inspection in a more efficient and productive environment.


