Mortgage rates hit record lows as home shopping season began, usually an indicator of strong buyer demand, but early signs point to a slowing market because of COVID-19 uncertainty - Record-low mortgage rates prompted a historic jump in refinancing in early March. - Rates have risen considerably since then but remain low compared to historic norms, meaning monthly payments would be more affordable for potential home buyers. - Low mortgage rates would be expected to boost home buying demand, especially during the spring selling season, but a COVID-19-related slowdown is having a greater effect for now as early readings on the economy and housing suggest a slowing market.