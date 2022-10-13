Support Local Journalism


New survey finds that while 98% of college students believe in free speech, around two-thirds want to censor the other side's political views on campus

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has recently published its findings from a survey of 1,000 current college students. In this survey, researchers sought to gain a better understanding of the political climate on campuses across the country leading up to the midterm elections.

