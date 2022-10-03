Destination Tomorrow (PRNewsfoto/Destination Tomorrow)

 By Destination Tomorrow

Supported by Gilead Sciences, the Black Trans-led national LGBTQ+ organization provides crucial funding to nonprofits serving the Trans community

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination Tomorrow, the only Black Trans-led funding source in the country, is now accepting proposals for its TRANScend Community Impact Fund from Transgender/Gender-Nonconforming (TGNC)-led grassroots organizations across the United States. Supported by Gilead Sciences, the TRANScend fund works to address the disproportionate impact of HIV on the Trans community and is designed to provide microgrants to nonprofits that serve particularly Black and brown communities who often live in environments with high risk of HIV infection. Through TRANScend, Destination Tomorrow is able to create opportunities for TGNC individuals around the country when it comes to housing, education, health, employment and more.

