Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Software development company expands WordPress design and development team as new client work grows.

SEATTLE, July 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Custom software development company, DEV.co, is pleased to announce the expansion of the company's internal WordPress website design and development teams with the addition of three new hires. These designers and developers will provide new website design, existing website re-design, WordPress plugin development and managed WordPress hosting support.

Tags