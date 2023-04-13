Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE and AMSTERDAM, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (KubeCon+CloudNativeCon Europe, Booth #SU27) Diagrid, provider of tools and services to build reliable and portable applications using Dapr, today announced updates to Diagrid Conductor, its fully managed service that simplifies Dapr in production. With Diagrid Conductor, developers and platform engineers can confidently and more easily manage Dapr applications on Kubernetes across multiple clusters and cloud providers.

Founded by the creators of Dapr and Kubernetes Event-Driven Autoscaling (KEDA), Mark Fussell and Yaron Schneider, Diagrid emerged from stealth in October 2022 with $24.2 million in funding. Its customer base has since grown by a factor of three and includes companies like IBM and Ignition Group.


