SEATTLE, Wash., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best business insurance companies of 2021. The top firms were evaluated based on coverage types, claims process, and customer support.
Each provider was expected to offer a variety of coverage options, including general liability, commercial property, and workers' compensation. Research experts at Digital.com also examined insurers with flexible ways for clients to file and track claims. The study prioritized companies that provide 24-hour customer service with timely and helpful support.
"Business insurance is a cost-effective way to cover expensive damages or legal claims," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "This comprehensive guide can help small businesses and startups narrow their search for the best providers."
Best Business Insurance Companies of 2021
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.