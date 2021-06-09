SEATTLE, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best ecommerce platforms of 2021. The top solutions were evaluated based on core features and reporting functions.
Each system was required to offer tools that can streamline inventory management, shipment tracking, and order management. Research experts at Digital.com suggest solutions with marketing features like email or SEO campaigns. The study also examined systems with detailed reporting tools to monitor performance and sales activities.
"This informational guide was developed to help small businesses and startups discover the best ecommerce platforms that are user-friendly with security features, multiple payment options, and integrations," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com.
Best Ecommerce Platforms of 2021
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop.