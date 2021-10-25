Digital.com Names Best Legal Document Management Software of 2021 By Digital.com Oct 25, 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best legal document management software of 2021. The top solutions offer key features, such as management tools, collaboration functions, and robust reporting capabilities.Each platform on the final list provides document indexing, document assembly, and contract management. Experts at Digital.com examined the software that makes it easier to collaborate on client matters and practice management issues. Additional qualifications include access to advanced reporting features that enable law firms to monitor and improve performance."Attorneys need reliable systems to manage confidential documents and collaborate with paralegals, administrative assistants, or expert witnesses," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "This guide features in-depth reviews of the best document management solutions." Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 50 solutions from across the web. To access the complete list of best legal document management software, please visit https://www.digital.com/best-legal-document-management-software/.Best Legal Document Management Software of 2021AbacusLawAmberloAmicus OnlineAthennianClioCosmoLexFilevineiManageLEAPLogicalDOCLogikcullMerusCaseMyCasePracticePanther LegalPrevail Case ManagementRubex by eFileCabinetSmartAdvocateSmokeballTabs3TimeSolv Legal ABOUT DIGITAL.COMDigital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and was formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.Media ContactChristelle Feniza, Digital.com, (800) 674-2952, pr@digital.com SOURCE Digital.com 