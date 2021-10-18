Digital.com Names Best Self-Storage Software for The Year 2021 By Digital.com Oct 18, 2021 Oct 18, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best self-storage software of 2021. Researchers examined top solutions with essential features, integrations, and reporting functions.All software companies provide tools for gate/access control, deposit tracking, and late fee calculation. Additional qualifications include tools with pre-built integrations for accounting systems and other programs that simplify rent payments, notifications, and reminders. The final list prioritized systems with real-time reporting and analytics."Self-storage software is designed to simplify tasks like expense tracking, property reservation, reports generation, access management, and rent collection," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "Our guide will help users find the most effective solutions with expert feedback." Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 32 companies from across the web. To access the complete list of best self-storage software, please visit https://www.digital.com/best-self-storage-software/.Best Self-Storage Software of 20216StorageCallPotentialDomicoCloudQuikStor ExpressRapidStorSelf-Storage ManagerSelf-Storage SoftwareSelf-Storage ProSiteLink Web EditionSpace ManagerStorage Commander Cloud storEDGE Management SoftwareStorman SoftwareSWAMPTredd's Self Storage SoftwareUnit TracWebSelfStorageWinSen Property ManagerYardi Breeze PremierABOUT DIGITAL.COMDigital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. Media ContactJosephine Miller, Digital.com, (800) 603-0154, pr@digital.com SOURCE Digital.com 