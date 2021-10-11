Digital.com Ranks the Best Spa Management Software of 2021 By Digital.com Oct 11, 2021 Oct 11, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has published its listing of the best spa management software of 2021. Research experts rated the top solutions based on core management features and reporting tools.All software systems provide tools to help develop positive customer relationships, such as appointment scheduling and loyalty programs. It was also critical that these systems support functions that are essential for employees like scheduling and payroll management. Additional qualifications include detailed reports to help users track and improve performance."Spa owners and managers can streamline and automate tasks using the latest technology platforms," says Chris Sindico, Community Outreach Manager of Digital.com. "This comprehensive guide highlights the best spa management solutions with essential features." Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 85 solutions. To access the complete list of best spa management software, please visit https://www.digital.com/best-spa-management-software/.Best Spa Management Software of 2021Acuity SchedulingBook4TimeBooker SpaCHIDESKFreshaMeevo 2MindbodyMioSalonPhorest Salon SoftwareSalon IrisSalonBuilderSalonistSimpleSpaSimplyBook.meSTX CloudVagaroVersumWellnessLivingYocaleZenotiABOUT DIGITAL.COM Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.Media ContactChris Sindico, Digital.com, (877) 207-6278, chris@digital.com SOURCE Digital.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenHuman remains found near Stampede PassFamilies and friends of those lost to overdose hold public remembranceNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserAll good things come to an end, the 420 Loft Art Gallery will close at the end of 2021Residents march for women's reproductive rights SaturdayKittitas PUD increases power ratesOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reports Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter