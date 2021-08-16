SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has published a recent survey report on how U.S. small businesses would fare if there are more shutdowns. The study generated responses from 1,250 small business owners and focused on how another round of shutdowns due to COVID-19 would affect them.
Research findings indicate 57% of small businesses will close permanently if there are more shutdowns due to the COVID-19 Delta variant. The situation is most dire for in-person businesses, with 67% facing permanent closure if there is another shutdown. Forty-six percent of online businesses are also at risk despite not having brick-and-mortar locations to shutter.
Many businesses have not recovered from previous shutdowns. Sixty-two percent of business owners who predict they'll close permanently in the event of another shutdown say they're "barely hanging on" after the financial devastation of the first shutdowns. In fact, 51% lost over half of their business due to previous shutdowns. Notably, 37% never received a PPP loan.
"Business owners need to be proactive and prepare now for more shutdowns, whether they happen or not," advises small business expert Dennis Consorte. "Build a plan that shows exactly what surviving—and thriving through more lockdowns looks like for your specific company and industry."
According to the report, among businesses that aren't in danger of permanent closure, 59% will face a loss of revenue and 34% say they will be forced to lay off staff members if more shutdowns occur. Additionally, 14% would potentially need to declare bankruptcy.
