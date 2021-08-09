SEATTLE, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has published a new survey report on the impact of e-commerce on brick-and-mortar stores. The study provides insight into small retail businesses without a website and attitudes toward online shopping trends. Research experts analyzed responses from 1,250 small business owners across the United States.
Survey results indicate that 23% of small retailers do not have a website, and one-third of businesses say they have never needed one. Twenty-nine percent of respondents also say that their customers are not online, and 33% believe social media can support their online needs.
Research findings also show that a lack of resources can influence attitudes toward online shopping. Twenty-six percent of small business owners say they do not have the money to build a website. Similarly, 26% say they do not have the staff to support a website, and 24% cite a lack of knowledge or skill set to create and run a website.
"There is an overwhelming amount of data that shows consumers spend a lot of time online and will typically start their search for a product or service over the internet," says Dennis Consorte. "Any business that operates solely offline will miss the opportunity to attract new customers and build loyalty with existing customers who are looking for more convenience."
According to the report, online retail grew by 5.5% from 2019 to 2020. The study also highlights third-party data showing consumers spend an average of 6 hours and 42 minutes per day online.
