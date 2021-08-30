Digital.com Survey Shows 54% of American Shoppers Read Reviews Before Making a Purchase Online By Digital.com Aug 30, 2021 Aug 30, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has published a recent survey report to examine the importance of online customer reviews. The study highlights responses from 1,250 online shoppers in the United States. Research experts evaluated data segmentation based on age, gender, and income level.According to the survey results, 54% of online shoppers read reviews for everything they buy. Thirty-nine percent of shoppers say businesses with more than 100 reviews seem more trustworthy. Additionally, 19% of respondents only read reviews for purchases over $100.Key findings show 30% of male shoppers believe positive reviews impact their purchasing decisions, while 22% of female shoppers say customer reviews influence their behavior. Free shipping is more important for women, with 26% saying it is the biggest factor in their purchasing decisions. "Today's consumer is well-informed and not easily swayed by flashy advertising or celebrity endorsements," says Huy Nguyen, Digital Marketing Executive. "Online customer reviews not only build credibility, but they also shorten the sales cycle by allowing customers to see feedback on a product and immediately make a purchase."The study suggests that most shoppers read at least three reviews before buying a product online. Eighty-eight percent of respondents say they read three or more reviews, 40% read four to nine reviews, and 27% read 10 or more. In contrast, only 5% of respondents don't read any reviews, regardless of what they buy.Digital.com designed and paid for this independent study that includes survey results from 1,250 American adults 18 and older. Respondents shared their online shopping habits, product reviews they read, and how product reviews influence their purchasing decisions. The survey was administered by Pollfish, the online survey platform, on May 17, 2021. To access the complete report, please visit: https://digital.com/54-of-online-shoppers-read-reviews-before-every-purchase/ABOUT DIGITAL.COMDigital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/. 

Media ContactJulia Morrissey, Digital.com, (800) 603-0154, julia@digital.com SOURCE Digital.com 