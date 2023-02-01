Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Easy-to-use software unlocks more efficient home builds, and happier homeowners.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digs, a software company, has announced today, at the International Builders Show (IBS), the release of its free open beta. Digs' web-based platform helps builders and suppliers collaborate more efficiently within home construction projects. Digs' users can store documents, collaborate with stakeholders, and automatically generate digital homeowner handoffs - all in one place.


Tags