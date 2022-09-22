Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digsbury Ventures officially launches its venture capital fund focused on the outdoor industry, investing in founder-led, private companies looking for strategic investments and guidance for growth.

