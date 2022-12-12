Health staff work with patients at Triangle Area Network, a Federally Qualified Health Center, that serves communities in Beaumont and Orange, Texas. The center was one of 71 awardees to receive grant funding from the Fund for Health Equity this year. (...

Health staff work with patients at Triangle Area Network, a Federally Qualified Health Center, that serves communities in Beaumont and Orange, Texas. The center was one of 71 awardees to receive grant funding from the Fund for Health Equity this year. (Photo by Donnie Hedden for Direct Relief)

 By Direct Relief

Grants were provided with support from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the AbbVie Foundation, and Lilly to support underserved communities across the United States.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Relief today announced the latest round of grants awarded from its Fund for Health Equity.


