SEATTLE, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discuss.io, the leading enterprise-level smart video insights platform, was named one of the most innovative market research companies in the 2020 Greenbook Research Industry Trends (GRIT) report. Released by Greenbook, the report is one of the most acclaimed and widely read resources detailing trends and analysis of the market research industry.
Discuss.io was recognized in the subcategories of Qualitative Research Provider and Technology Provider. This year marks the platform's sixth consecutive year on the list, which has become a key metric for companies to understand their competitive position in the marketplace.
"We're thrilled to be recognized for bringing an industry-leading consumer insights platform to the enterprise," said Simon Glass, CEO of Discuss.io. "Discuss.io is committed to providing a comprehensive smart video solution as the world shifts from in-person customer closeness and adapts to more digital execution. We are looking forward to keeping our foot on the gas with new product developments and extensions throughout the year."
Unlike other market research suppliers, Discuss.io expertly blends the worlds of smart-video technology and customer experience into a single platform, offering a secure and superior interaction with consumers. The Discuss.io platform enables brands to bring clarity and structure to video conversations, with unique features like auto-transcription, "save the moment" video capture, and interactive whiteboards to generate more actionable insights that can be securely captured and shared across their organizations in real time. In the face of a more remote workforce due to COVID-19, Discuss.io is offering a unified customer insights ecosystem that was not available to corporate leaders previously.
Discuss.io is used by dozens of Fortune-100 and global companies such as Pepsico, Unilever, Mastercard and GSK.
The GRIT report is available at www.greenbook.org/mr/grit. For more information on Discuss.io, please visit www.discuss.io.
About Discuss.io
Discuss.io is an enterprise-level, smart video platform for meetings that matter. Leading companies and their partners around the world trust Discuss.io to enable deep, purposeful connections with their key audiences and to securely capture and share insights across their organizations in real time. For more information, visit https://www.discuss.io/.