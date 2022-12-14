Support Local Journalism


New Distiller app features enhanced search and barcode scanner

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Distiller Inc., the leading spirits review and recommendation platform, has released a redesigned mobile app just in time for holiday spirits shopping. The updated app features a sleek new design and a host of highly-requested features, including user-generated flavor profiles and advanced search filters. Distiller Pro subscribers gain access to additional features such as a bottle barcode scanner and flavor search.


