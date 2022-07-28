Icertis Logo

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today that former SAP President and VMware COO, Sanjay Poonen, has joined the Icertis Advisory Board as a Strategic Advisor. Mr. Poonen, a proven enterprise SaaS leader with experience scaling multi-billion-dollar businesses and spearheading product innovation, will help guide Icertis in shaping and optimizing its growth trajectory.

