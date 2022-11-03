Support Local Journalism


Atlanta-based global behavior and money insights company announces new roles for longtime leaders, with Morales taking on Presidency and Massie becoming Executive Chairman

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based DNA Behavior International continues its growth and evolution, elevating Leon Morales to President and Chief Energy Officer. A member of the executive team since 2013, Morales previously served as the global organization's Chief Relationship Officer and Managing Director.


