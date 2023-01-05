Support Local Journalism


Enter Pet Partners' 2023 Pet of the Year competition and raise money for a great cause!

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Partners, the leading therapy animal registry program in the US, is proud to announce the national search for its 2023 Pet of the Year. The event is a six-week fundraising competition that takes place February 1-March 15. If you think your pet can dazzle and motivate your friends, family, and community to give to a good cause, it's time to nominate them!


