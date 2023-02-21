Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC) has awarded a $1.5M contract extension to New Frontier Aerospace (NFA) to complete the development of NFA's revolutionary 3D printed Mjölnir rocket engine.

The extension is the next step after NFA's successful delivery of Mjölnir's first component, developed under an initial $750K contract awarded in August of 2021.


Tags