Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE and BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogesoft announces it has teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to launch Navalink, the easy-to-customize super app built to upgrade operational efficiency, employee experience, and stakeholder engagement at large enterprises.

Navalink is a no-code super app, designed to streamline business operational flows by building a branded community to connect business stakeholders, empowering employees, partners, and suppliers to collaborate seamlessly in ONE place.

Tags