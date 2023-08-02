Pets fly free on KinectAir

 By KinectAir

Survey finds 78% of people would fly private with their pets if they could, and almost as many, 77%, have dreaded flying with their kids at some point

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KinectAir, the digital platform that's opening the skies and delivering the convenience of on-demand private air travel to more people than ever before, announced today that dogs and cats fly free aboard their flights anywhere. KinectAir's recent survey of 1,000 Americans across the country discovered that 78% would fly their animals on a private plane for safer transportation if they had the opportunity to do so and that more than half, 53%, were not comfortable putting their pet in a cargo hold. The survey also revealed data about family air travel, including that 77% of respondents have dreaded flying with their kids at some point.


