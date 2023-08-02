...RED FLAG WARNINGS ARE NOW IN EFFECT FOR ALL PREVIOUS WATCH AND
WARNING AREAS...
.Gusty winds and low humidity will be observed in the Kittitas
Valley area this afternoon and evening, and a Red Flag Warning is
in effect. Thunderstorms producing abundant lightning over
portions of central and northeast Oregon on Thursday and Friday
has become more certain, and the Fire Weather Watches there have
been upgraded to Red Flag Warnings.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE WA690...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 690 Kittitas Valley.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent.
* IMPACTS...Fires that develop will spread rapidly where strong
winds occur. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Survey finds 78% of people would fly private with their pets if they could, and almost as many, 77%, have dreaded flying with their kids at some point
VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KinectAir, the digital platform that's opening the skies and delivering the convenience of on-demand private air travel to more people than ever before, announced today that dogs and cats fly free aboard their flights anywhere. KinectAir's recent survey of 1,000 Americans across the country discovered that 78% would fly their animals on a private plane for safer transportation if they had the opportunity to do so and that more than half, 53%, were not comfortable putting their pet in a cargo hold. The survey also revealed data about family air travel, including that 77% of respondents have dreaded flying with their kids at some point.