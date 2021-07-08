SEATTLE, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INVENT, a leading cloud technology platform and consulting firm, announced today that Douglas Elliman, one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in the US, has selected INVENT as the Cloud-native development platform to develop and deploy "MyDouglas," an innovative, intuitive and easy to use agent portal will soon be available to the entire agency force of approximately 7,000 Douglas Elliman agents in June 2021.
As part of Douglas Elliman's digital transformation strategy, the company has partnered with INVENT to take the agent experience to a completely new level. MyDouglas is an entitlement-based portal that provides agents with a one-stop-shop to access individualized information such as business and financial analyses, deals and commissions payment breakdowns, comparative marketing analysis, along with the enhanced StudioPro, a comprehensive platform which includes a customer relationship management system, digital transaction management and custom DIY marketing templates. MyDouglas also serves as the integration platform for third-party vendors such as DocuSign, VideoBolt, Notarize and more.
"Douglas Elliman has made a significant investment in the digital transformation efforts of their operations and agent-facing technology," said Oleg Tishkevich, CEO of INVENT. "We are excited to partner with this industry-leading firm to enhance their technology by leveraging INVENT's award-winning cloud-native platform as we expand into new verticals."
MyDouglas is powered by INVENT's highly scalable enterprise data hub that was custom adapted for the Real Estate industry to provide a "single-pane experience" to connect all of the essential applications used by Douglas Elliman.
"INVENT has been an invaluable partner in helping us transform the agent experience," said Scott Durkin, President and COO of Douglas Elliman. "Now agents, managers and staff have a unique view into our business with lightning-fast search across our database. We are excited to start leveraging INVENT to streamline and grow our agent's businesses."
INVENT was designed to help organizations and third-party technology vendors solve their complex systems architecture needs. Central to INVENT's value proposition is the company's cloud-native software development platform, which directly addresses the growth constraints of legacy operating platforms that rely on proprietary data storage and curation. INVENT's cloud-native platform enables organizations of all sizes and business models to streamline their technology infrastructure and legacy systems, while simplifying the adoption of third-party solutions, including APIs, and integrating applications that are in separate silos and systems.
"This new partnership with Douglas Elliman has opened up an entirely new industry to INVENT and we are excited to see how quickly and easily the INVENT platform can be leveraged and scaled to meet the unique needs of other professional services businesses," said Tishkevich. "We look forward to continuing to invest and expand the platform as organizations pursue their digital transformation."
INVENT is an award-winning platform, methodology and consulting approach for systems and data architecture, integration and digital experience dedicated to serving firms in the wealth management and real estate industries. Currently serving over 24,000 unique users on our platform, INVENT is rapidly becoming the industry standard for fintech development. http://www.INVENT.us
About Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Established in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States. With approximately 7,000 agents, the company operates approximately 100 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado, Massachusetts and Texas. Moreover, Douglas Elliman has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 61 countries and six continents. The company also controls a portfolio of real estate services including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Douglas Elliman Property Management and Douglas Elliman Commercial. For more information on Douglas Elliman as well as expert commentary on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit elliman.com.