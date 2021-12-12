Douglas W. Farnell announces publication of 'Midnight Ride from Sarajevo' By Capricorn Solutions Dec 12, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the 1992-1995 Bosnian war, an evil, narcissistic Warlord gains power over a naive Sarajevo public. His corruption grows to new heights when his penchant for kidnapping young, attractive women expands into neighboring Croatia. American entrepreneur Daniel Prescott is drawn into the conflict when his beautiful partner is abducted by the Warlord's militia while the couple is on holiday in Dubrovnik.Tom Clancy action meets Robert Ludlum intrigue. Trying to save his beloved companion, Prescott faces multiple struggles with the Warlord's militia, including an attack from helicopter gunships, each with gatling guns raining fire at over seventy-five rounds per second. Complicating their escape are minefields endangering their cross-country trek on horseback.Midnight Ride from Sarajevo is an action-adventure thriller founded on actual historical trends resulting from the political void following the Bosnian war. Author Douglas W. Farnell served as Chief Financial Officer for several small to mid-size Seattle area businesses. The protagonist, entrepreneur Daniel Prescott, is the lead character in 'Midnight Ride from Sarajevo,' the second book in a series.LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dougfarnell/ Media ContactDOUGLAS W FARNELL, Capricorn Solutions, 1 855-997-7275, doug.farnell@gmail.comSOURCE Capricorn Solutions Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Warlord Daniel Prescott Douglas W. Farnell Company Military Struggle Midnight Ride From Sarajevo Seattle Militia Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorthwest musicians remember local bassist Frank JohnsonOwner of Firehouse purchases Cannabis CentralBoogie Man's new location helps keep the music flowingDec. 6 blotter: Car prowls and catalytic converter theftsA man of many stories: Former Daily Record staffers share memories of Mike JohnstonMoving day set: Shady Acres Mobile Home Park to close this coming AugustKittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customersDec. 8 blotter: Dead duck, bear in a yardTraffic problems continue at Mount Stuart and Ida Nason Aronica ElementaryCity looking into making Pearl Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues a pedestrian only zone Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter