Dove, a certified beauty icon, introduces the next generation of body wash with groundbreaking 24-hour Renewing MicroMoisture technology and sleek new bottle design

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dove announces the latest advance in superior moisturization with the launch of NEW Dove Body Wash featuring 24-hour Renewing MicroMoisture. The new formula is powered by proprietary nano technology to actively regenerate the skin's moisture, and has a new look to match, with a modern, user-friendly design that reflects the first upgrade to Dove's iconic bottle pack in 17 years.


