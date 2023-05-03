DOXA Talent is your x-factor in building offshore teams

 By DOXA Talent

SEATTLE, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DOXA Talent, a leader in offshore talent solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of MSP Talent - a program specifically designed to provide IT Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with high-quality, cost-effective talent solutions to overcome the industry's talent shortage.


