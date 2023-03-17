Voice4Equity Logo (PRNewsfoto/Voice4Equity)

Recently retired state superintendent of education for Illinois will be presented with the Voice4Equity Lifetime Achievement Award at the When Women Lead Summit on June 19, 2023 in Vancouver Washington.

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice4Equity is excited to announce Dr. Carmen I. Ayala as recipient of the first annual Voice4Equity Lifetime Achievement Award. Each year it will be given to one education leader who is recognized as a major contributor to the work of equity and social justice in our nation's schools and school systems. Dr. Ayala exemplifies lifelong dedication to the field of education and leadership at the classroom, school, district and state level. She will be formally recognized in person at the When Women Lead Summit, taking place in Vancouver, WA, June 19-21, 2023.


