On November 18, Dr. Erica Anderson was nominated as a Top Doctor by her colleagues in the Northern Virginia area.

RESTON, Va., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Erica Anderson of the Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology has been named a Top Doctor for 2023, named by Northern Virginia Magazine. Top Doctors are nominated by their own colleagues, who choose from a list of hundreds of practicing plastic surgeons in the Northern Virginia area.


