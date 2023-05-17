Inimmune (PRNewsfoto/Inimmune)

 By Inimmune

MISSOULA, Mont., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inimmune, a leading biotech company focused on the development of novel vaccine adjuvants, immunotherapies and delivery systems, announced today that its Chief Scientific and Strategy Officer, Jay Evans, Ph.D., will be a Keynote speaker at the University of Washington, Institute for Translational Health Sciences Expo '23 (https://www.iths.org/event/iths-expo-23).


