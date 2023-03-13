Puget Sound–based leader in education Dr. Lance Gibbon is launching a new website, https://www.lancegibbon.com/. The website — which offers book recommendations, blog posts, a list of nonprofits, and more — serves as a resource for educators and a digital HQ for Dr. Gibbon's work.
SNOQUALMIE, Wash., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Lance Gibbon, a dynamic servant leader in education with 30 years of experience in his field, is excited to announce the launch of his new website, https://www.lancegibbon.com/. He hopes that this new site will be an opportunity for educators nationwide to connect with his work and find new ways to support and improve education.
Among the site's features is a rotating list of books that Dr. Lance Gibbon believes offer unique insights into both education and leadership. These books are not all directly related to the topic of education but cover larger subjects applicable to every facet of life, such as kindness, trust, teamwork, and perspective.
"I know there are a lot of book lists out there," Dr. Gibbon says. "But I've included books that resonate with me, including some older titles that I think have renewed relevance in light of current issues."
Another of the site's main features is information about some of the nonprofits Dr. Gibbon proudly supports. These organizations serve children, families, and communities, allowing young people to receive the education they deserve. Dr. Gibbon hopes this list will help steer those eager to lend a hand toward organizations that can help them achieve that goal.
"I believe strongly in the vital role nonprofits play in meeting needs in our local communities," Dr. Gibbon says. "Whether it's these organizations or ones in your local community, I encourage investing in nonprofits that you see making tangible impacts for kids."
In an effort to provide educators and leaders with direct insight from Dr. Gibbon himself, he has included a blog page on his website that will be regularly updated with posts containing practical advice along with his thoughts on leadership and the state of education. He will share ideas on how educators across the country might work to improve learning and wellness for students, their families, and other educators.
"Even after three decades in public education, I continue to learn a lot of lessons—many the hard way—and discover strategies and ideas that help address challenges we're facing," Dr. Gibbon says. "Through my blog, I hope to pass along these and other thoughts to support others on their journey and to stimulate conversation along the way."
Dr. Gibbon hopes that educators, leaders, and anyone curious about a career in the education field will use his website as a resource for furthering their pursuits, providing a better learning environment for students, and building a strong foundation for the educators and leaders of tomorrow.
About Lance Gibbon
Dr. Lance Gibbon is a dynamic servant leader in education based in the Puget Sound area. He excels at providing student opportunities, cultivating connections, and promoting positive, inclusive learning and work environments. A passionate community supporter, volunteer, and board member, he was twice recognized as Community Leader of the Year.