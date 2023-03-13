Support Local Journalism


Puget Sound–based leader in education Dr. Lance Gibbon is launching a new website, https://www.lancegibbon.com/. The website — which offers book recommendations, blog posts, a list of nonprofits, and more — serves as a resource for educators and a digital HQ for Dr. Gibbon's work.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Lance Gibbon, a dynamic servant leader in education with 30 years of experience in his field, is excited to announce the launch of his new website, https://www.lancegibbon.com/. He hopes that this new site will be an opportunity for educators nationwide to connect with his work and find new ways to support and improve education.


