Kaiser Permanente health care leader, educator, innovator, and culture change champion leads one of the state's largest multispecialty medical groups

SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new era has launched for the Washington Permanente Medical Group (WPMG), with the selection of its new executive medical director, Linda Tolbert, MD, JD, EdD, MPH, who officially began her position on May 15, 2023.


