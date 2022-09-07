Support Local Journalism


Seattle Plastic Surgeon Dr. Javad Sajan Provides Seattle School Children With Needed School Supplies

SEATTLE, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Javad Sajan and the team at Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery prepared and donated backpacks and school supplies to local children in need. With school starting and many families unable to afford necessary supplies, the team at Allure Esthetic purchased quality backpacks for schoolchildren from primary to high school age.

