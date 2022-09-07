...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas
Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Unstable and dry conditions with gusty winds could
cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to
more easily spread.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Dr. Sajan Reviews And Donates Backpacks & School Supplies To Underprivileged Children
Seattle Plastic Surgeon Dr. Javad Sajan Provides Seattle School Children With Needed School Supplies
SEATTLE, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Javad Sajan and the team at Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery prepared and donated backpacks and school supplies to local children in need. With school starting and many families unable to afford necessary supplies, the team at Allure Esthetic purchased quality backpacks for schoolchildren from primary to high school age.
Each child received at least $60 worth of school supplies.
On Saturday, September 3rd, the families came to collect the backpacks and supplies at the Allure Esthetic office in Seattle. The kids picked out their backpacks full of the supplies needed for their grade level. Some of the supplies donated included mechanical pencils, white out, rulers, notebooks, and binders.
Each child received at least $60 worth of school supplies. The fundraiser and donations were organized by Dr. Sajan's 501c3 nonprofit, the Zera Foundation. Allure Esthetic is proud to work with the organization to serve and give back to the community. One of the families whose children received backpacks said, "We came here to pick up backpacks for our two kids, and it's a great help because we now don't have to incur these expenses. And the money we saved can go towards other family expenses."
Allure Esthetic and Dr. Sajan regularly participate in community service projects including volunteering at local food banks, donating to frontline workers during the pandemic, and providing needed supplies to local women's shelters. Dr. Sajan also offers pro bono surgery to domestic abuse survivors and transgender patients through the Zera Foundation. He and his team are thrilled to serve his patients and community in a way that will impact the lives and well-being of local schoolchildren.
About Dr. Javad Sajan: Dr. Javad Sajan is a plastic surgeon and medical director of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery. With years of surgical and non-surgical experience in the aesthetic field, patients travel from across the world for his expertise. The Zera Foundation focuses on serving underprivileged women and children around the world and the local Seattle area. Find Dr. Sajan, Allure Esthetic, and their community service efforts on Instagram @realdrseattle.