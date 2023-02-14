Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Customers can get a coolant flush service for their Ford vehicles at Bickford Ford in Snohomish, Washington, without any hassle.

SNOHOMISH, Wash., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A coolant flush service protects the vehicle's cooling system and engine by keeping it clean of unwanted debris. Coolant flushes also remove scale and rust deposits from the engine, which build up over time and can cause serious damage. That said, Ford owners looking to get a quick coolant flush service can take their vehicles to Bickford Ford, a local automotive dealership in Snohomish, Washington.


Tags